UH Maui College Admissions Pop-Up, June 25

UHMC carpentry. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College hosts an Admissions Pop-Up on Wednesday, June 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Kaʻaʻike Building on the Kahului campus.

Attendees will get one-on-one help with the college application process, how to secure financial aid for which most students qualify, and get a health clearance. There will also be campus tours and counselors on hand to talk story. And attendees can explore the college’s FREE training courses to start on a journey towards becoming a chef, a teacher or a carpenter.

Those interested can apply on the spot.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This is a great opportunity to learn about getting an easily affordable, high-quality, real-world education, right here at home,” said UHMC Chancellor Lui Hokoana.

UHMC’s Admissions Pop-Up is open to all who are interested.

UHMC Culinary Arts. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.