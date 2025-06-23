Maui News

UH Maui College Admissions Pop-Up, June 25

June 23, 2025, 8:01 AM HST
* Updated June 23, 8:02 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

UHMC carpentry. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College hosts an Admissions Pop-Up on Wednesday, June 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Kaʻaʻike Building on the Kahului campus.

Attendees will get one-on-one help with the college application process, how to secure financial aid for which most students qualify, and get a health clearance. There will also be campus tours and counselors on hand to talk story. And attendees can explore the college’s FREE training courses to start on a journey towards becoming a chef, a teacher or a carpenter.

Those interested can apply on the spot.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This is a great opportunity to learn about getting an easily affordable, high-quality, real-world education, right here at home,” said UHMC Chancellor Lui Hokoana.

UHMC’s Admissions Pop-Up is open to all who are interested.

UHMC Culinary Arts. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments