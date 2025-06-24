Aloha Council honors 106 new Eagle Scouts at annual banquet

Eagle Scout graduation, June 21, 2025. (Courtesy: Scouting America, Aloha Council)



















Scouting America, Aloha Council honored 106 new Eagle Scouts on Saturday at its annual Eagle Scout Recognition Banquet & Mentoring Luncheon in Nuʻuanu, Oʻahu.

Hosted by the National Eagle Scout Association, Aloha Chapter, the event recognized Hawaiʻi’s highest-achieving Scouts and honored individuals whose leadership and service exemplify the values of Scouting.

Earning the rank of Eagle Scout is a rare achievement—only about 6% of all Scouts nationwide reach this milestone. It requires years of dedication, community service, leadership development and the completion of a capstone Eagle Scout Service Project that leaves a lasting impact.

A key highlight of the event was the mentoring session, where new Eagle Scouts met in small groups with accomplished professionals across industries. Mentors included leaders from SSFM International, Navian Hawai‘i, Hawaiian Electric, Torkildson Katz, the University of Hawai‘i, the State of Hawai‘i Commission on Water Resource Management and the US Air Force, among others—demonstrating how the values of Scouting extend into every facet of professional and civic life.

Four major awards were presented during the ceremony:

Noah Kalehuawehe , from Makawao, received the John Henry Felix Leadership Through Service Award ($1,944) , which recognizes the Scout with the most community service and honors Dr. Felix’s long legacy as an Eagle Scout, a rank he earned in 1944. Noah’s personal essay reflected on the brotherhood he found in Scouting and his service to the Lahaina community after the devastating fires.

, from Makawao, received the , which recognizes the Scout with the most community service and honors Dr. Felix’s long legacy as an Eagle Scout, a rank he earned in 1944. Noah’s personal essay reflected on the brotherhood he found in Scouting and his service to the Lahaina community after the devastating fires. Kyle Hu , from Honolulu, received both the Eagle Project Scholarship ($3,000) and the Glenn A. & Melinda W. Adams Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year Award for Council Service Territory 1. His Eagle project transformed a dangerous hillside at the Mānoa Heritage Center into a terraced native garden with irrigation, improving safety and educational access. The project mobilized 51 volunteers and totaled 288 service hours.

, from Honolulu, received both the and the for Council Service Territory 1. His Eagle project transformed a dangerous hillside at the Mānoa Heritage Center into a terraced native garden with irrigation, improving safety and educational access. The project mobilized 51 volunteers and totaled 288 service hours. Dean Daniel Uyeno , a 1993 Eagle Scout and Hydrologic Program Manager for the State of Hawai‘i, received the NESA Outstanding Eagle Scout Award (NOESA) for his leadership in water resource policy and his significant contributions to environmental stewardship and climate resilience across the islands.

, a 1993 Eagle Scout and Hydrologic Program Manager for the State of Hawai‘i, received the for his leadership in water resource policy and his significant contributions to environmental stewardship and climate resilience across the islands. Scott Ruppel, president of Koa Design & Construction Group, received the NESA Silver Wreath Award for his exceptional service to the Aloha Council’s NESA Committee. Scott has been instrumental in mentoring Eagle Scouts, expanding alumni engagement and strengthening the impact of Scouting across generations.

The banquet was made possible through the generous support of the following:

Legacy Sponsors: Dr. Thomas & Mi Kosasa

Life Sponsors: Joe Uno, Ross Murakami

Star Sponsors: Jon Blumhardt

First Class Sponsors: Electech Hawai‘i, Inc., Ellen Loucks, Maurice Kondo, Mikioi Properties and Resales

Donors included Ko‘olau Masons Lodge, Shari & John Young, Jeani & Carlton Jow, Michele & Derek Chee, Lorrie & Lee Mossman, Kevin Doyle, Juliette Tulang and Brant Fujii.

“This banquet is about more than achievement—it’s about gratitude,” said Blake Parsons, CEO and Scout executive of Scouting America, Aloha Council. “Gratitude for the Scouts who stepped up, for the mentors who guided them and for the communities that will be better because of their leadership. These award recipients are a reminder that the values we teach in Scouting still matter, and they’re being lived out every day here in Hawai‘i.”