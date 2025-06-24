Final agreement negotiations between NASED and Aloha Hālawa District Partners extended through mid-August

NASED-Conceptual Rendering of Aloha Stadium / File Courtesy Crawford Architects

The New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) project team today announced an extension of the deadline for its negotiations with Aloha Hālawa District Partners (AHDP), the consortium selected as the Preferred Offeror for the construction of a new stadium and development of a live-work-play-thrive community incorporating the city’s Skyline rail system.

Originally targeted for completion by June 30, 2025, the self-imposed deadline has now been extended through mid-August 2025 to allow continued progress on finalizing the various public-private partnership agreements.

The additional time is intended to ensure the highest quality and best value for the state while maintaining alignment with the overall project timeline. Notably, the extension is not expected to impact the current plans to begin demolition of the old Aloha Stadium by the end of August 2025.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We have made significant strides in our negotiations and appreciate the collaborative spirit and diligence shown by Aloha Hālawa District Partners,” said Stadium Authority Chair Brennon Morioka. “This extension allows both parties to further refine key aspects of the agreement without compromising the timeline for project milestones. We remain confident that we will execute a final agreement by August.”

Morioka also emphasized the state’s satisfaction with AHDP’s role and conduct throughout the process: “We commend AHDP for their steadfast commitment to the NASED project. Their continued engagement and professionalism reflect their deep investment in the future of this district, and we look forward to a transformative outcome that will benefit the community and the entire state.”

AHDP was announced as the Preferred Offeror for NASED in October 2024 and is currently engaged in the diligence and discussion phase of procurement, which includes finalizing commercial, technical and design details of its comprehensive development proposal. The broader NASED vision includes a new, multipurpose stadium designed to serve the University of Hawai‘i and the local community, as well as housing, retail and transit-oriented developments across the district.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Hālawa and all of Hawaiʻi deserve a stadium and entertainment district that excites us and is a part of the future we envision for our children and grandchildren,” said Stanford Carr, president of Stanford Carr Development and one of the lead master developers of AHDP. “The state and Stadium Authority have shared our dedication every step of the way, which is why we all have such certainty that we are nearing conclusion of the formal RFP process. Our eyes are set on that first major milestone — this summer’s demolition — and we know the community is as eager as we are to see this much-anticipated project underway. We’re grateful for everyone’s patience and are looking forward to celebrating the announcement together very soon.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The procurement process continues to be governed by strict confidentiality provisions. AHDP’s proposal will be fully unveiled upon execution of the agreement and through future community engagement activities.

For more information on the NASED project and updates, visit https://nased.hawaii.gov.