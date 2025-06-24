Kahanu Garden Director recognized as Maui County MVP during Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Awareness Month

Mike Opgenorth meets with students at Kahanu Gardens. His contributions to community outreach in East Maui have helped strengthen community resilience against current and emerging invasive species threats. Photo courtesy: Maui Invasive Species Committee.

Mike Opgenorth, Director of the Kahanu Garden and Preserve of the National Tropical Botanical Gardens in Hāna, is the Maui County Most Valuable Player (MVP) for the 2025 Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Awareness Month (HISAM). The MVP Award highlights an individual or group who has made outstanding contributions to invasive species prevention, control, or outreach on their island over the past year.

Opgenorth’s path to conservation began during his pursuit of a business degree at UH Mānoa’s Shidler College of Business, where a Hawaiian language course introduced him to the deep relationship to ʻāina that is the foundation to life and values in Hawaiʻi.

“I decided that if I was to become a part of this island community, I wanted to do work that was good for this place and in alignment with Hawaiʻi’s identity and values,” Opgenorth said.

He began learning what he could about the native species of Hawaiʻi, seeking them out on weekend hikes, and added a minor in Tropical Plant Soil Science. Opgenorth recently received his Ph.D. in Horticultural Science from the Natural History Museum of Denmark, University of Copenhagen.

A family visit to Kahanu Garden in 2010 changed everything for Opgenorth. After meeting then director, Kamaui Aiona, Opgenorth realized the Garden embodied everything he cared about: food self-sufficiency with food, caring for the environment, and protecting natural and cultural resources.

Maui County award recipients Mike Opgenorth of Kahanu Gardens (Maui County MVP) and Greg Friel of Haleakalā Ranch (Business Partner) during Governor Green’s proclamation signing of the Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Awareness Month. PC: Office of the Governor

Since becoming director in 2015, Opgenorth and his team have built a new visitor and education center that welcomes over 7,000 guests, education groups, and volunteers each year. He’s expanded efforts to restore the coastal hala forest and protect it from invasive species. The Garden also continues cultivating Hawaiʻi’s most threatened native and Polynesian plants, including the world’s largest breadfruit collection. The Gardens is also home to Piʻilanihale Heiau, a National Historic Landmark.

Opgenorth has been instrumental in protecting East Maui from invasive species threats including banana bunchy top virus, coconut rhinoceros beetle, and little fire ants, according to MISC.

He has hosted public workshops to build awareness and support early detection and collaborates with the Maui Invasive Species Committee (MISC) on response efforts, mobilizing resources when little fire ants were discovered on the grounds in 2025. His community outreach has strengthened local awareness and resilience against emerging invasive threats, according to organization leaders.

“Opgenorth’s commitment to cultural education and ecological stewardship helps protect East Maui’s biodiversity, agriculture and cultural heritage,” according to MISC.

On May 28, he was presented the Maui Nui MVP by the Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Council. Gov. Josh Green recognized his efforts during the proclamation signing for Hawaiʻi Invasive Species Awareness Month.

For more information on HISAM, visit dlnr.hawaii.gov/hisc. To learn more about Kahanu Gardens and Preserve of the National Tropical Botanical Gardens, visit ntbg.org/gardens/kahanu.