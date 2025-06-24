Lt. Gov. Luke signs bill expanding Preschool Open Doors to include 2-year-olds

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke signing Act 203 into law. PC: Office of Lt. Gov. Luke.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, serving as Acting Governor, today signed into law Act 203 (House Bill 692), a major expansion of the state’s Preschool Open Doors (POD) tuition subsidy program.

The new law, which takes effect on Jan. 1, 2026, expands eligibility to include 2-year-olds and removes burdensome accreditation requirements for child care providers—reducing barriers and increasing child care capacity across Hawaiʻi.

Administered by the state’s Department of Human Services (DHS), POD provides monthly child care and preschool tuition subsidies to qualifying low- to middle-income families. This legislation marks another milestone in the state’s Ready Keiki plan, led by Luke, to ensure universal access to early learning by 2032.

In addition to the legislation, Luke signed updated administrative rules (HAR 17-799) that further expand access to Preschool Open Doors. These changes take effect June 27, 2025, just in time for the open enrollment period starting July 1, 2025.

“We know that far too many working families fall into the gap—they earn too much to qualify for help but still struggle to afford quality child care. For the first time, a family of four making about $180,000 can qualify for Preschool Open Doors,” said Luke. “This expansion directly addresses that gap and brings us closer to our goal of making early learning truly accessible for all Hawaiʻi families.”

POD Expansion Highlights:

Act 203 (House Bill 692), effective January 1, 2026

Expands eligibility to 2-year-olds

Allows DHS to make co-payments optional, allowing some qualifying families to receive full tuition subsidies

Removes the accreditation requirement for providers, which can be costly, time-consuming, and require frequent renewals

Allows DHS to adopt year-round, first-come, first-served enrollment

Administrative Rules 17-799, effective July 1, 2025

Raises income eligibility to 500% of the federal poverty level (for example, a family of four earning up to $184,896 is now eligible)

Grants presumptive eligibility for families experiencing homelessness or domestic violence, providing temporary support for up to two months while documentation is gathered

Caps co-payments at 3% of income, or a maximum of $45 per month

These updates build on a series of recent improvements to the POD program. In January 2024, new rules extended eligibility to 3-year-olds, increased income thresholds, and reduced co-pays. In July 2024, the program moved to a year-round application with designated priority and open enrollment periods, making it easier for families to apply when they’re ready.

Today Luke also signed into law Act 204 (House Bill 329) which clarifies the responsibilities of the School Facilities Authority, and Act 205 (Senate Bill 423) which adds the president of the Head Start Association of Hawaiʻi to the state’s Early Learning Board.

Ryan Yamane, Department of Human Services director said, “These updates demonstrate our continued commitment to supporting Hawaiʻi’s families by expanding access to affordable, high-quality child care during the most critical years of a child’s development.”

Families across the state are already seeing the real impact of Preschool Open Doors. The Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network Speaks! (HCAN Speaks), which testified in strong support of House Bill 692, emphasized how meaningful these changes will be for working parents. “This is a game-changer for families across the state,” said Deborah Zysman, HCAN Speaks! executive director. “Preschool Open Doors has long been a lifeline for many, but these changes mean that even more parents, especially those who have struggled to get help, can finally access the support they need.”

DHS will begin accepting applications for the next Preschool Open Doors open enrollment period starting July 1, 2025.

Interested families may apply online here, or request an application from PATCH by visiting patchhawaii.org, calling 808-791-2130, or toll-free at 800-746-5620. PATCH can also help families find a preschool that meets their needs.