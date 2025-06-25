Hawaiʻi Department of Law Enforcement monitoring global events, reaffirms there is “no credible threats to Hawaiʻi”

PC: Department of Law Enforcement – Office of Homeland Security

In light of ongoing geopolitical tensions, the Hawai‘i Department of Law Enforcement (DLE) Office of Homeland Security (OHS) assures the public that there are currently no specific, credible threats to the State of Hawai‘i.

“We are monitoring the unfolding events in the Middle East and remain prepared to address any concerns that may arise. And, most importantly, working with our ‘ohana to keep Hawai‘i safe,” said DLE Director Mike Lambert.

“We recognize that events occurring across the globe can have impacts here at home that can create anxiety and uncertainty,” said Frank Pace, OHS administrator. “OHS is committed to securing our communities through the Hawai‘i State Fusion Center, which routinely coordinates with our counties, the Hawai‘i National Guard and federal partners to prevent and protect our communities from acts of targeted violence and threats to our critical infrastructure.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

OHS encourages residents, nonprofits and faith-based ‘ohana to utilize the free resources offered by OHS:

Targeted Violence Prevention: Access training to recognize and report concerning behaviors and resources to manage threats. https://law.hawaii.gov/ohs/tvp

Cybersecurity Resources: Support for public and private entities to strengthen cyber defenses. https://law.hawaii.gov/ohs/plans-ops/cybersecurity

Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP): Faith-based and nonprofit organizations may be eligible for funding to enhance physical security. Email: gmo@hawaii.gov

Report suspicious activity through the Hawai‘i State Fusion Center: https://hsfc.hawaii.gov/tips *Call 911 for immediate assistance*

For additional information about available resources, contact the Hawaiʻi State Fusion Center at: https://law.hawaii.gov/ohs/