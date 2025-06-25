Maui News
Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku to close half day on Thursday, June 26
A
A
A
Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will close for a half day from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 26, 2025, for pool guard recruitment testing, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced.
The facility at 700 Halia Nakoa St. will reopen from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday for lap and recreational swimming.
For updates on pool hours, call the Maui County pool hotline at (808) 270-8208. For general pool information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/aquatics.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments