Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku to close half day on Thursday, June 26

The Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku. (File Photo Courtesy: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden)

Coach Soichi Sakamoto Pool in Wailuku will close for a half day from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 26, 2025, for pool guard recruitment testing, the County of Maui Department of Parks and Recreation announced.

The facility at 700 Halia Nakoa St. will reopen from noon to 4 p.m. Thursday for lap and recreational swimming.

For updates on pool hours, call the Maui County pool hotline at (808) 270-8208. For general pool information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/aquatics.