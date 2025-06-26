Hoʻoikaika partnership selected as beneficiary of ʻOhana Fuels ‘Fuel up. Do good.’ program

PACT Welcome Team (2023) PC: Hoʻoikaika Partnership.

Hoʻoikaika Partnership has been selected as the next beneficiary of the ʻOhana Fuels “Fuel up. Do good.” program. From July through September 2025, a portion of every gallon of gasoline purchased at ʻOhana Fuels stations across Maui will be donated to support Hoʻoikaika Partnership’s work to strengthen families and prevent child maltreatment throughout Maui County.

Hoʻoikaika Partnership also will host two fundraising car washes at the Kahului ʻOhana Fuels location 85 South Wākea Ave. on Saturday, July 12 and Saturday, Aug. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Community volunteers are encouraged to sign up to help make the events a success (link to volunteer sign up: https://forms.gle/dghfx68s1JFrHLNb6).

“All of us at Hoʻoikaika Partnership are grateful to partner with ʻOhana Fuels through their ‘Fuel up. Do good.’ program,” said Deb Marois, Hoʻoikaika Partnership Coordinator. “When you fill up your tank or swing by the car wash, you’re helping us provide critical resources for families, support frontline workers, and build protective factors across our community. Every gallon—and every sponge makes a difference.”

Hoʻoikaika Partnership is a coalition that engages more than 75 organizations and individuals to end child maltreatment and help keiki and ʻohana thrive. Donations will directly support activities such as navigation services to help families access community resources, culturally- grounded peer support for frontline health and human service providers, and public education efforts that promote protective factors that help buffer the negative impact of stress and give keiki a better chance to thrive even in tough circumstances.

“At ʻOhana Fuels, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve,” said Kimo Haynes, President of Hawaiʻi Petroleum. “We are proud to support Hoʻoikaika Partnership’s dedication to Maui’s keiki and ʻohana.”

To learn more about ʻOhana Fuels and their commitment to local nonprofits, visit www.ohanafuels.com. For more information about Hoʻoikaika Partnership or to volunteer for the car wash, visit www.hooikaikapartnership.com or contact HP Coordinator Deb Marois at info@hooikaikapartnership.com.