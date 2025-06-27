Maui Surf Forecast for June 28, 2025

Shores Tonight Saturday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 04:47 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 11:48 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 03:36 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 09:50 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 05:23 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

South shore surf will remain near current levels through the first half of the weekend as the current south swell declines but a tiny long-period reinforcement arrives early Saturday morning. Guidance remains in good agreement that a small, long-period south swell will arrive late Sunday into Monday. This swell is expected to boost south shore surf up to near the summertime average, peaking on Monday and then declining through much of next week.

Surf along east shores will remain rough and choppy for the next couple of days due to the locally breezy trades. Surf along north facing shores will remain tiny throughout the next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.