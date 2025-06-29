Grand Wailea announces Fourth of July weekend events, fireworks and food pop-ups
Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, has announced a series of events open to guests and visitors during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Fireworks over Wailea Beach
A 15-minute fireworks display presented by the Wailea Community Association is scheduled to begin at approximately 8 p.m. on July 4, visible from Wailea Beach.
Backyard BBQ on the Chapel Lawn
On July 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again from 5 to 8 p.m., the resort will host a casual, picnic-style BBQ on the Chapel Lawn. The event is open to the public and features a menu of smoked brisket, pulled pork sandwiches, wagyu hot dogs and shave ice. Beverages will be available at a pop-up bar hosted by High Noon.
PopUp Bagels returns to Grand Wailea
The award-winning PopUp Bagels will serve freshly baked bagels with Hawai‘i-inspired shmears—like ube and caramelized Maui Gold pineapple—at Botero Lounge from July 4 to 6, 8–10 a.m., and every Sunday throughout August. Bagels are available in sets of three, six or 12, with pre-orders offered in limited quantities. Additional pop-up dates include July 20, Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 31.
La Fête Wine Co. poolside menu
Guests can also enjoy a special poolside menu by La Fête Wine Co., featuring wines by the glass, cocktails and “frosé” served at the resort’s Hibiscus Serenity Pool throughout the summer.
More information is available at grandwailea.com.