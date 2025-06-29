Grand Wailea announces Fourth of July weekend events, fireworks and food pop-ups

The Terrace at Nobu Grand Wailea Maui. PC: credit Michael Mundy

Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort, has announced a series of events open to guests and visitors during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Fireworks over Wailea Beach

A 15-minute fireworks display presented by the Wailea Community Association is scheduled to begin at approximately 8 p.m. on July 4, visible from Wailea Beach.

Freworks – Maui. File photo credit: Carl Yoshihara (7.6.19)

Backyard BBQ on the Chapel Lawn

On July 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again from 5 to 8 p.m., the resort will host a casual, picnic-style BBQ on the Chapel Lawn. The event is open to the public and features a menu of smoked brisket, pulled pork sandwiches, wagyu hot dogs and shave ice. Beverages will be available at a pop-up bar hosted by High Noon.

Chapel Lawn at Grand Wailea from above. PC: Grand Wailea

PopUp Bagels returns to Grand Wailea

The award-winning PopUp Bagels will serve freshly baked bagels with Hawai‘i-inspired shmears—like ube and caramelized Maui Gold pineapple—at Botero Lounge from July 4 to 6, 8–10 a.m., and every Sunday throughout August. Bagels are available in sets of three, six or 12, with pre-orders offered in limited quantities. Additional pop-up dates include July 20, Aug. 3, 10, 17 and 31.

Pop-Up Bagels collaboration with Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort. PC: Grand Wailea Resort

La Fête Wine Co. poolside menu

Guests can also enjoy a special poolside menu by La Fête Wine Co., featuring wines by the glass, cocktails and “frosé” served at the resort’s Hibiscus Serenity Pool throughout the summer.

Wines. PC: Grand Wailea, A Waldorf Astoria Resort

More information is available at grandwailea.com.