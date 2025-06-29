Maui Surf Forecast for June 30, 2025

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 2-4 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 05:55 PM HST. Low 0.7 feet 01:05 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 05:37 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.5 feet 11:06 AM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores should see a small, long-period south swell slowly fill in through tonight, with surf peaking near or slightly above the summertime average late Monday through Tuesday. This swell will then gradually decline through the rest of the week. A smaller long-period south swell could move through toward the end of this week for a slight boost to south shore surf. Surf along east shores will gradually decline over the next several days due to the trade winds weakening. Surf along north facing shores will remain tiny throughout next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.

