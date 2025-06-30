Maui police launch new online system to streamline firearm-related services

The Maui Police Department launches a new online system designed to streamline firearm-related services for residents of Maui County. Starting today, individuals can apply for firearm purchase permits, carry licenses, and register locally-acquired firearms —all through a secure, digital platform.

Applicants will be able to complete most of the process online —submitting applications, uploading required documents, and making payments—eliminating the need for in-person visits, except for those applicants who require fingerprinting.

This initiative reflects the department’s commitment to improving public service by simplifying the application process and expediting background checks and overall processing times. Department representatives say the convenience fee charged by the service pays for itself in saved time and travel.

“After years of staffing challenges and major legislative changes, it became clear that MPD needed a more efficient, modern, and secure way to deliver compliant firearm services,” said Kat Paschoal, Supervisor of the Police Records Section. “Paper-based methods are no longer sustainable given today’s volume. Automating these processes will save time, ease the burden on our staff, and allow us to better serve our responsible firearms community.”

The new system, called Permit Director, is a web-based platform developed by Permitium LLC, a company specializing in technology solutions for law enforcement. Permit Director is currently used by over 340 law enforcement agencies nationwide, including the Nye County Sheriff’s Office (Nevada), Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, and San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (California).

MPD encourages all current and prospective firearm owners to utilize this new system. Access to the online portal is now available on the department’s website at www.MauiPolice.com.