Operation Keiki Shield nets six arrests on Maui

Law enforcement officers from around the state conducted Operation Keiki Shield on the Island of Maui from June 27 to 29, 2025. The operation resulted in the arrest of six individuals for charges related to internet-facilitated sexual offenses against children, according to police.

This was the 28th Operation Keiki Shield, an ongoing operation to identify, locate, and arrest offenders who commit Internet-facilitated sexual crimes against children and identify and rescue child victims of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The operation is under the overall blanket of the Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Taskforce, and includes officers and agents from local, state, and federal law enforcement.

Operation Keiki Shield 28 was hosted by the Maui Police Department and included officers, investigators, and agents from the Maui Police Department, the Department of the Attorney General, the ICAC Taskforce, the Honolulu Police Department, the Kauaʻi Police Department, the Hawaiʻi County Police Department, Hawaiʻi County Prosecutor’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United States Secret Service.

The six offenders were arrested and charged after soliciting what they believed to be children for sex and then taking substantial steps to meet up with those “minors” for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual acts with them. However, instead of minors, these offenders were actually met and arrested by law enforcement officers.

The following is a summary of arrests and charges as a result of this operation:

June 27, 2025:

38-year-old Kīhei man Commercial Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – HRS § 712-1209.1 Bail: $100,000



June 28, 2025:

37-year-old Kīhei man Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree – HRS § 707-756 Bail: $100,000

46-year-old Kīhei man Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree – HRS § 707-756 Bail: $100,000

36-year-old Kahului man Commercial Sexual Exploitation of a Minor – HRS § 712-1209.1 Bail: $100,000



June 29, 2025:

38-year-old Kīhei man Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree – HRS § 707-756 Bail: $100,000

86-year-old Kīhei man Electronic Enticement of a Child in the First Degree – HRS § 707-756 Bail: $100,000



Note: Maui police advise that mug shots, names, and other identifying details are no longer routinely released because the 9th Circuit ruled that once online, the information remains public indefinitely, even if charges are dropped or the person is found not guilty. However, exceptions exist when public safety or crime prevention justifies the release, such as alerting businesses about shoplifters, warning the public about dangerous fugitives, or seeking help locating individuals with outstanding warrants.

All cases are being referred to the County of Maui, Department of the Prosecuting Attorney for review, with additional referrals of some cases made to federal law enforcement agencies for review of violations of federal law.

Additional violations of multiple Hawaiʻi statutes by other suspects identified during this operation remain under investigation.

“The online sexual exploitation of young children and teenagers alike in our community is happening and is a real threat. The offenders come from all different walks of life and all different backgrounds. The only commonality is the lasting emotional and physical damage they cause our children,” police said.

The Maui Police Department and law enforcement partners in the ICAC Taskforce advise that they are vigorously pursuing these online predators and will continue to do so for the safety of children.

“In that context, we have a message for you, if you are sexually exploiting the children in our communities, we will find you, we will arrest you, and we will prosecute you to the fullest extent possible,” police said.