Samaritan’s Purse dedicates new homes to Maui families impacted by Lahaina wildfire

Samaritan’s Purse dedicated homes to Maui families after Lahaina wildfires. PC: courtesy.



















Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief organization, dedicated three newly built homes in Lahaina for Maui families who survived the state’s deadliest wildfire in history. Each home—constructed under the guidance of local contractors and built with the hands and hearts of Samaritan’s Purse volunteers—stands as a visible reminder to these families that they are not forgotten, organization leaders said.

After receiving the keys to her new home, Carol Santos of Lahaina said, “I feel so blessed. The love that I feel in this house… this is how I always want this house to be.”

In August 2023, Carol and her family were forced to evacuate as fires swept through Lahaina with devastating speed. Within minutes, everything they knew was reduced to ash.

On Saturday, June 28, surrounded by friends, family, and Samaritan’s Purse volunteers in her new living room, Carol thanked God for this fresh start. The group sang worship music, celebrated, and reflected on all that had been lost—and rebuilt.

“I have a home and security for my children,” Carol said, with tears in her eyes. “We can now come back together. Samaritan’s Purse brought my family home. This is God’s house.”

The dedication ceremony included remarks from Luther Harrison, vice president of North American Ministries for Samaritan’s Purse, who said, “This is a great day, seeing this family rejoice. While the grief is still heavy in this community, the church is standing beside them. I thank God for our volunteers who are here giving of their time and talents. Our help comes from the Lord, and we ask that you continue to pray for the families who are still recovering.”

These latest home dedications mark a major milestone in the organization’s ongoing recovery efforts in Maui. Immediately following the wildfires in 2023, Samaritan’s Purse deployed an army of volunteers and disaster relief specialists along with 41 tons of relief supplies and equipment to Hawaiʻi aboard its 757 and DC-8 cargo planes. Over the course of the response, more than 700 volunteers assisted upwards of 900 families, helping them recover cherished belongings from the ashes.

Today, the international Christian relief organization has shifted from immediate disaster response to long-term rebuilding on Maui.

So far, five homes have been completed, with 16 more under construction and an additional 24 approved for rebuilding. Samaritan’s Purse is also providing 18 additional families with building materials.

To volunteer or learn more about the ongoing work in Maui, visit SamaritansPurse.org.