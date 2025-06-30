State commends Hawaiian Telcom’s $6M donation of fiber infrastructure to public housing

PC: Office of Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke

Two months from now, more than 45,000 Hawai‘i residents living in public housing communities across the state will be able to access reliable, high-speed fiber internet service for their homes, thanks to a new public-private partnership between the Hawai‘i Public Housing Authority and Hawaiian Telcom. This milestone is the result of a $6 million in-kind contribution to the community from Hawaiian Telcom.



“This project is a strong example of how Connect Kākou is bringing together government and private sector partners to meet the internet needs of our communities across the islands,” said Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, who leads the State of Hawai‘i’s Connect Kākou initiative. “Upgrading HPHA infrastructure to fiber moves us closer to ensuring that more residents can access quality online education, telehealth services, and job opportunities. Mahalo to our partners at HPHA and Hawaiian Telcom for making this important work possible.”

Hawaiian Telcom will install fiber optic cables at 81 HPHA properties covering over 5,500 residential units. Families will have the option to sign up for internet access at a discounted rate. In addition, Hawaiian Telcom will provide 1 gigabit of internet service to 41 HPHA fiber-enabled shared community hubs with Wi-Fi capabilities for a 10-year period. The community rooms will serve as an internet hub at no cost to the families and state government.

Hawaiian Telcom, which was awarded the HPHA project in a competitive bid process, plans to build its fiber network at multiple HPHA properties on O‘ahu, Kaua‘i, Maui, and Hawai‘i Island concurrently to complete this major undertaking within 60 days — all at no cost to taxpayers. The project, estimated at $5.5 million for infrastructure and $500,000 for service to the onsite community hubs, is being funded entirely by Hawaiian Telcom. No state or federal funds are being used to underwrite the cost of the project.



“As someone who was raised in Mayor Wright Housing, I know firsthand the challenges underserved communities face,” said Su Shin, president of Hawaiian Telcom. “Lack of access to technology in today’s digital world can limit potential. Fiber connectivity can bridge gaps, and our gift represents Hawaiian Telcom’s commitment to make sure every person in our state, especially the most vulnerable, has equal access to the most robust and reliable resources to thrive.”

“Our agreement with the Hawai‘i Public Housing Authority is another big step forward to make Hawai‘i the first fully fiber-enabled state in the nation by the end of 2026,” Shin added. “Today’s exciting milestone would not have been possible without the collaboration and support of our state partners. Together, we are making progress toward our goal.”

“As we continue to modernize our communities for individuals and families with limited incomes, reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity,” said Hakim Ouansafi, HPHA executive director. “With more than 10,000 new affordable homes in development across our properties, we’re working to meet Hawai‘i’s urgent housing needs and to ensure our residents can thrive in vibrant, connected, and transit-oriented neighborhoods.”

“We deeply appreciate Governor Green’s vision and unwavering commitment to advancing real solutions for Hawai‘i’s housing challenges. His leadership empowers agencies like ours to take meaningful steps forward, not only strengthening our communities, but also serving as a powerful reminder of the aloha spirit that defines our islands—we take care of one another like family,” he said.

“Having lived at Kalākaua Homes for six years, we all understand that underlying health conditions do not define us—especially now, with the introduction of new fiber optic internet, said Rommel Marcelino, a resident of Kalākaua Homes, “For many of our kupuna, this will open new opportunities for connection, purpose, and reducing loneliness. No matter our passions, it takes a village to achieve our goals. This new fiber optic infrastructure will bring our communities across the island chain closer together, fostering greater unity and support for all.'”