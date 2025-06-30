Thousands gather in Papeʻetē to celebrate the arrival of Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia

Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia arrive in Papeʻetē. PC: 2025 Polynesian Voyaging Society / Jonathan “Sav” Salvador



















Voyaging canoes Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia arrived in Papeʻetē yesterday to a celebration that brought together thousands of people from across Tahiti, Hawaiʻi, and beyond. Accompanied by Tahitian voyaging canoe Fa‘afaite, a fleet of smaller canoes, paddlers, and jet skis, the vessels sailed into the harbor in a moment that honored half a century of Hōkūleʻa’s legacy and the ancestral relationship between Hawaiʻi and French Polynesia.

The event held even deeper meaning, as this arrival marked 49 years since Hōkūleʻa made her first historic voyage to Tahiti in June 1976, making landfall at this very same spot in Papeʻetē, which is now named Hōkūleʻa Beach. That legendary journey ignited a cultural renaissance and proved that Polynesians were skilled navigators who explored the vast Pacific Ocean using traditional wayfinding. Yesterday, Hōkūleʻa returned to the site where her legacy began nearly five decades ago.

“Hōkūleʻa’s arrival here in Papeʻetē is a homecoming, not just for our canoe, but for the values that bind our oceanic family together,” said Nainoa Thompson, CEO of the Polynesian Voyaging Society and navigator of Hōkūleʻa. “It was here 49 years ago that Hōkūleʻa reminded us who we are. And it is here again that we celebrate the enduring spirit of voyaging, the strength of our ancestors, and our founders and teachers who made this possible.”

As the canoes approached Hōkūleʻa Beach, the shoreline was alive with the sounds of pū, rhythmic drumming, chants, and traditional Tahitian dance. The air was filled with emotion, excitement, pride, and reverence as thousands lined the shoreline to welcome the voyagers home to Papeʻetē.

Once the canoes were moored, the crews of Hōkūleʻa, Hikianalia, and Fa‘afaite were ceremonially transferred to shore where the ceremony began with a Pule Hoʻomaikaʻi (blessing prayer) and Auē Ua Hiti Ē, the arrival chant traditionally offered for the canoes. After a greeting of humility and thanks, the hosts invited the crew to come ashore.

The navigators and crew members donned their kīhei (ceremonial wraps) before joining the Kamehameha Schools delegation and representatives from Taiwan’s Kaweyangan Tribe in a ceremonial procession from the shoreline to the Hōkūleʻa Monument at Hōkūleʻa Beach. The path mirrored the historic journey of 49 years ago, connecting past and present with each step.

At the marae, sacred ceremonies continued with pule, blessings, and offerings including the sprinkling of salt and the traditional ʻawa ceremony. The cultural exchange deepened with hula performances by the Hawaiʻi’s Kamehameha Schools students and a presentation by the Kaweyangan delegation of Taiwan.

The celebration then transitioned to the concert stage for a formal program featuring powerful words and reflections from voyaging leaders and dignitaries. Speakers included Polynesian Voyaging Society CEO and navigator Nainoa Thompson, French Polynesia President Moetai Brotherson, Minister of Culture Ronny Teriipaia, Taimana Ellacott of Tainui, and members of Fa‘afaite Te‘au Ma‘ohi. The formal program concluded with a joint performance of hula by dancers from both Hawaiʻi and Tahiti, symbolizing unity and shared heritage across the Pacific.

Following the formalities, the community gathered for a vibrant concert to celebrate the historic arrival and the 50th birthday of Hōkūleʻa, honoring the canoe that, 49 years ago this month, rekindled the spirit of wayfinding and the kindred relationship between Hawaiʻi and Tahiti.

Earlier in the week, on June 24, the canoes made their first landfall in French Polynesia at the sacred marae of Taputapuātea, located on the island of Raʻiātea. Taputapuātea is revered as the ancestral home and spiritual center of Polynesian voyaging, and its sacred grounds have been a beacon for generations of navigators across the Pacific. The arrival followed a 21-day, 2,500-mile journey from Hilo, Hawaiʻi, and marked the official relaunch of the Moananuiākea Voyage—a four-year circumnavigation of the Pacific aimed at sharing indigenous knowledge and strengthening ancestral relationships across Oceanic nations.

This week was made possible through the partnership and coordination of the Government of French Polynesia, the Commune of Taputapuātea, Tainui Friends of Hōkūleʻa, Kamehameha Schools, and Hawaiian Airlines.