Erosion near Mile 14 of Honoapiʻilani in Olowalu prompts call for traffic emergency zone designation

Aerial photo of the Olowalu area. PC: DLNR

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation is providing notice of its intent to declare a traffic emergency zone on Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) near Mile Post 14.

An approximately 150-foot-long stretch of the makai lane on Honoapi‘ilani Highway is being undermined just about half mile south of Olowalu Village. HDOT is taking action now to prevent further erosion under the travel lanes and to maintain safety for users of Honoapi‘ilani Highway.

Immediate actions include moving the existing barricades along the makai shoulder further mauka. Other work will include stabilizing the shoreline and pushing lanes more mauka.

A traffic emergency zone declaration allows HDOT to expedite procurement and permitting to take action to construct improvements to protect access to the state highway. Anyone wishing to comment on the designation of Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) near Mile Post 14 as a traffic emergency zone may do so through a virtual public meeting to be conducted within 24 hours of the designation.

The meeting takes place today, Wednesday, July 2, at 2 p.m. over Microsoft Teams. Click here to join, or call in to 808-829-4853 using conference pin 765 837 304#