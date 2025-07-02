Hawaiian Electric warns of scammers using QR codes

Hawaiian Electric is warning businesses about a wave of scam attempts involving fake threats of shutting off service and fraudulent QR code payment requests.

Since mid-June, at least 10 scam reports have been filed by business customers on Oʻahu, according to the utility. In two cases, restaurant owners were tricked into paying more than $2,000 each at local drugstores after scammers sent them QR codes for “immediate payment.”

At least seven of the fraud calls reported since June 16 were made from the same local number starting with 458. A call to the phone number reached a recording for a New York-area electric utility.

“Scammers are constantly updating their arsenal, so it’s critical for all customers to stay alert and vigilant,” said Brendan Bailey, Hawaiian Electric vice president of customer service. “Don’t let a scammer’s threat of disconnection make you a victim.”

Hawaiian Electric said that it never demands payment via QR codes, gift cards, money transfers, prepaid debit cards or cryptocurrency. The utility also will not request to meet customers in person for payments.

The company encourages customers to be cautious if they receive suspicious calls, emails or visitors. Anyone unsure about a payment request is urged to contact Hawaiian Electric directly and verify the legitimacy.

Tips to avoid utility scams:

If someone threatens to shut off your electricity unless you pay immediately, it’s a scam.



Don’t trust caller ID—scammers can fake official numbers.



Never click on links, open attachments or scan QR codes in unsolicited emails.



Verify in-person visits: Official staff wear branded attire, carry company identification, and drive marked vehicles.

Hawaiian Electric does extend courtesy phone calls to customers in arrears, but does not call and threaten immediate disconnection if payment isn’t made.

The utility does mail payment reminders to, and leave door hanger at, households or business. However, HECO does not send disconnection notices via text or demand payment information via email.

Legitimate disconnection notices/letters will provide a minimum of five days for customers to make payment, and list the total amount due and past due balance.

To see valid payment methods or report fraud, visit hawaiianelectric.com/paymentoptions and hawaiianelectric.com/reportfraud.