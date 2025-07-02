Mural with flowers, butterflies greets visitors to MEO Head Start Lahaina

Noble Richardson painted a mural on the walls of Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start Lahaina Center. His creation was inspired by photos of Kauaʻula Valley and butterflies in their natural habitat taken by Keahi Bustamente of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources. (Courtesy: MEO)

A mural inspired by nearby Kauaʻula Valley with flowers and butterflies by local artist Noble Richardson greets children, their families, staff and other visitors at Maui Economic Opportunity’s Head Start Lahaina Center, the only preschool in town to survive the August 2023 wildfires.

MEO Head Start partnered with Richardson to create the mural on the walls of the center on the campus of Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School. His images honored the princess, incorporated aspects of Lahaina’s history and cultural significance, represented the Lahaina community and celebrated keiki and ʻohana.

His creation was inspired by photos of Kauaʻula Valley and butterflies in their natural habitat taken by Keahi Bustamente of the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.

Artist Noble Richardson (shaka) and his family and MEO staff pose for a photo in front of an image in a mural painted on MEO’s Head Start Lahaina Center. The MEO staff (from left) are Caroline (CJ) Jacinto, Machi Ura and Lani Bugarin, Lahaina Center teachers, and MEO Early Childhood Services Assistant Director Alex Domingo. (Courtesy: MEO)

Richardson has painted murals at Central Pacific Bank’s new Kahului branch, Maui Hui Malama, Restaurant Matsu, UH Maui College Campus Health Center, Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary School, and the Queen Liliuokalani Center and on facades in Wailuku Town. His art has appeared in Art Maui, Malama Wao Akua and Schaefer Portrait Challenge.

He also is an art instructor at UH-Maui College, Maui Hui Malama, Wailuku Elementary and the Liliuokalani Trust, his website says.

“Art is a powerful tool and the role of public art in Hawaiʻi communities should be seen in a delicate and due diligent approach by every entity involved throughout the process of any event,” Richardson says on his website. “It is a process I am sensitive to, and a naturally beloved connection that involves the community of Maui and Hawaiʻi as a whole.”

The artist began the mural in August 2024 with completion in November 2024. A dedication was held on March 28 with Pastor Greg Shepard offering the blessing. Messages were offered by Debbie Cabebe, MEO CEO; Jessica Crouse, deputy director of the county Department of Human Concerns; Richardson and Bustamente.

Head Start teachers Caroline (CJ) Jacinto, Lani Bugarin and Machi Ura and Head Start families and children joined the dedication with the children singing the “Color Song” and “We Are Thankful.”