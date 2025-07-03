98th Maui County Fair puts out call for food, vendors, parade units, sponsors, volunteers

The Maui Fair is seen in 2019, the last time it was held before the COVID-19 pandemic forced multiple cancellations. Photo: Wendy Osher / Maui Now

After a six-year hiatus, the Maui County Fair is making its long-awaited return. For the first time since 2019, the Fair will bring back the joy, traditions and community spirit that Maui has celebrated for nearly a century. The 98th Maui County Fair will take place Oct. 2–5, 2025, at the War Memorial Special Events Complex in Wailuku.

“While our official applications aren’t quite ready, we’re excited to get the ball rolling by connecting with interested vendors, parade participants, volunteers, and sponsors now,” shared coordinator Daryl Fujiwara. “We’re gathering contact information and exploring the ʻono local eats, unique crafts, and valuable services our community has to offer.”

Interest sign-up forms:

Vendor space is limited, and parade participants are encouraged to get involved early to secure their spot. This is a chance for marching bands, school groups, cultural organizations, or creative units to showcase their pride and spirit.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Sponsorship opportunities are now available for those who wish to support the return of the Maui County Fair in a meaningful way. Sponsors will play a vital role in reviving this community tradition, while also gaining exposure and building connections with Maui’s families and visitors. If you’re looking for other ways to get involved, volunteers are also welcome to sign up.

All interest forms are now available online at themauifair.com

“Join us as the Maui County Fair returns to its rightful place as a gathering for all generations,” said event organizers. “Whether you’re showcasing your business, sharing your art, marching in the parade, or volunteering your time, your contribution will help launch an exciting new era for this iconic event.”