Gas prices hold steady before holiday weekend

While a record number of local residents are taking Independence Day holiday getaways, gas prices are holding steady in Hawaiʻi, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.47, which is the same as last week and 22 cents lower than at this time last year. The average national price is $3.16, which is six cents higher than last week and 24 cents less than a year ago.

The average price in Kahului is $4.49, which is two cents lower than last week and 25 cents lower than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today's average price for regular unleaded gas is $4.39, which is one cent higher than last week and 16 cents lower than a year ago.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.62, which is two cents lower than last week and 22 cents lower than a year ago.

Līhuʻe's average regular price is $5.03, which is one cent lower than last week and 22 cents lower than a year ago.

“An all-time record number of 11 million Pacific State residents are traveling over the Independence Day holiday and in most areas, they will pay the lowest gas prices for this holiday since 2021, “ said Liane Sumida, general manager of AAA Hawaiʻi.

