MPD: Fourth of July weekend impaired driving enforcement announced

DUI checkpoint. Photo courtesy Big Island Now.

Starting today and continuing through the Fourth of July weekend, the Maui Police Department’s Traffic Division will conduct sobriety checkpoints and saturation patrols at various locations to address impaired driving.

Motorists can expect police to take a zero-tolerance approach to impaired driving. “We aim to promote voluntary compliance with all traffic laws and reduce motor vehicle crashes on our roadways,” according to an announcement from MPD.

The Maui Police Department DUI Task Force Unit is also asking for the public’s assistance in helping to keep our roadways safe for everyone by following these simple tips:

Plan a safe way home before you start celebrating.

Before drinking, designate a sober driver and give him or her your keys before going out.

If you have been drinking, use a car service, take a taxi, or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call police to report it.

Don’t let friends or family members drive under the influence. “If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, be a true friend and take their keys,” police said. “Help them make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.”