Unto-One Foundation launches school supply drive for Maui keiki

Board members of the Unto-One Foundation sit for a photo at Momona Bakery and Coffee Shop in Kahului. (Photo courtesy: Unto-One Foundation)

The Wailuku-based Unto-One Foundation is seeking community support for its 2025 School Supply Drive, scheduled for Saturday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the J. Walter Cameron Center. The event aims to provide essential supplies to Maui students ahead of the new school year.

Donations of new school supplies are now being accepted at several drop-off locations across Central Maui:

Aloha CrossFit & HI Performance Athletics — 47 Laʻa St., Kahului

— 47 Laʻa St., Kahului LINX Hawaii Jewelry Studio — 275 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave., Unit 1H01, Kahului

— 275 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave., Unit 1H01, Kahului Hoomana Barbell — 1826 Kaohu St., Wailuku

— 1826 Kaohu St., Wailuku American Savings Bank — 150 Hoʻokele St., Kahului

Requested items include backpacks, pencil cases, highlighters, scissors, rulers, crayons, markers, colored pencils, composition books, dry-erase pens, index cards, erasers, Sharpies, filler paper, Post-its, spiral notebooks, pens, pencils and calculators.

The Unto-One Foundation began in 2022 when a small group of moms came together to give back to keiki in their community. Their first backpack drive on Maui in July 2022 resulted in 132 backpacks being distributed. Up to 239 were distributed the following summer. Last year, the nonprofit assembled and distributed over 400 backpacks, as well as produce boxes and other resources for keiki. (Photo courtesy: Unto-One Foundation)

Donors can also purchase items online through the Unto-One Foundation’s Amazon registry, accessible via the link in their Instagram bio @unto.onefoundation.

According to the foundation, the drive supports the organization’s broader mission to provide comprehensive resources for youth development, including academic support, wellness programs and leadership initiatives.

For more information, visit unto-onefoundation.com or follow the organization on Instagram.

(Photo courtesy: Unto-One Foundation)