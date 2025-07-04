Unto-One Foundation launches school supply drive for Maui keiki
The Wailuku-based Unto-One Foundation is seeking community support for its 2025 School Supply Drive, scheduled for Saturday, July 19, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the J. Walter Cameron Center. The event aims to provide essential supplies to Maui students ahead of the new school year.
Donations of new school supplies are now being accepted at several drop-off locations across Central Maui:
- Aloha CrossFit & HI Performance Athletics — 47 Laʻa St., Kahului
- LINX Hawaii Jewelry Studio — 275 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave., Unit 1H01, Kahului
- Hoomana Barbell — 1826 Kaohu St., Wailuku
- American Savings Bank — 150 Hoʻokele St., Kahului
Requested items include backpacks, pencil cases, highlighters, scissors, rulers, crayons, markers, colored pencils, composition books, dry-erase pens, index cards, erasers, Sharpies, filler paper, Post-its, spiral notebooks, pens, pencils and calculators.
Donors can also purchase items online through the Unto-One Foundation’s Amazon registry, accessible via the link in their Instagram bio @unto.onefoundation.
According to the foundation, the drive supports the organization’s broader mission to provide comprehensive resources for youth development, including academic support, wellness programs and leadership initiatives.
For more information, visit unto-onefoundation.com or follow the organization on Instagram.