Hawai‘i State FCU announces free financial education webinars from July through September

Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union. Courtesy photo.

Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union has released its latest schedule of free financial education webinars available from July through September. The credit union will offer timely and practical guidance on topics such as homebuying, budgeting for young adults, teaching children about money and building wealth through real estate. The webinars are led by expert financial educators and are free and open to the public.

“Financial education is one of the most valuable tools we can provide to help individuals and families achieve long-term security,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawai‘i State FCU. “Through these webinars, we continue to deliver on our mission to empower financial well-being by offering relevant, accessible and actionable education to our members and the community.”

Presented by experienced financial educators, the webinars provide practical strategies to support participants at every stage of life. The upcoming webinar schedule includes:

Wednesday, July 23

10 – 11 a.m. — Teaching Kids About Money

This session offers age-appropriate guidance to help parents, educators and caregivers introduce smart money habits to children. Attendees will learn how to incorporate financial lessons into everyday life and share meaningful life skills from childhood through young adulthood.

Noon – 1 p.m. — Building Wealth Through Real Estate

This webinar explores creative strategies for generating income through property ownership. Topics include financing options for investors, leveraging home equity, and how to qualify for investment properties based on projected rental income.

Wednesday, Aug. 13

10 – 11 a.m. — Financial Decisions for Young Adults (YA)

Geared toward recent graduates and those entering the workforce, this session reviews major post–high school financial decisions. It covers the basics of budgeting, student loan options and the financial realities of transitioning into adult life.

Noon – 1 p.m. — 2025 Affordable Lending Home Buyer Programs

Attendees will gain insights into the latest low-cost mortgage options, down payment assistance programs and grants available in 2025. The session is ideal for prospective homebuyers looking for pathways to affordable homeownership.

Wednesday, Sept. 17

10 – 11 a.m. — Adulting 101

This interactive webinar introduces key financial skills for young adults, including building credit, evaluating job benefits and preparing for independent living. It offers a foundational look at managing money in the real world.

Noon – 1 p.m. — First-Time Home Buyer 2025

Designed for first-time buyers, this session provides an overview of the entire homebuying process. Attendees will learn about Hawai‘i State FCU’s no down payment mortgage program, the State of Hawai‘i Mortgage Credit Certificate, City and County down payment assistance, FHA and other loan options.

To learn more or to register, visit hawaiistatefcu.com/events.