Hawaiʻi State FCU announces new board members

Hawaiʻi State FCU board members Kira Higa (left) and Garret Yoshimi. (Photos courtesy: Hawaiʻi State FCU)

Hawaiʻi State Federal Credit Union announced Tuesday that Kira Higa, human resources director for the Research Corporation of the University of Hawaiʻi, and Garret Yoshimi, vice president for information technology and chief information officer at the University of Hawaiʻi, have been elected to serve on its nine-member volunteer board of directors. John Katahira, president and majority owner of The Limtiaco Consulting Group, has also been re-elected to a second term. Each will serve a new three-year term, effective June 22, 2025.

“Our board plays a critical role in shaping the future of Hawaiʻi State FCU, and we are pleased to welcome Kira and Garret as we continue building on our commitment to innovation, service and community impact,” said Andrew Rosen, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi State FCU. “We also extend our congratulations to John on his re-election. His proven leadership, business acumen and commitment to the credit union have been invaluable in guiding our priorities and supporting the financial well-being of our members.”

Higa brings more than 15 years of leadership in human resources, with expertise in workforce development, strategic planning and employee engagement. She currently serves as the human resources director for the Research Corporation of the University of Hawaiʻi and has previously held executive human resources roles at Hawaiian Telcom. Higa holds a bachelor’s degree in behavioral science with a minor in business administration from Concordia University, Irvine. A member of Hawaiʻi State FCU for four years, Higa is passionate about advancing financial wellness and member-focused innovation.

Yoshimi has a long and accomplished career in both public and private sector technology leadership. He currently serves as vice president for information technology and chief information officer for the University of Hawaiʻi. His previous roles include CIO of the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary, CIO of DTRIC Insurance, and director of computing and communications at the East-West Center. A lifelong Hawaiʻi State FCU member, Yoshimi earned his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University, as well as a graduate certificate in telecommunications and information resource management from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. He currently serves as board president of the Physicians Exchange of Honolulu.

A Hawaiʻi State FCU member for more than 30 years, Katahira brings more than two decades of experience in financial management, business development, human resources and information technology. He is the president and majority owner of The Limtiaco Consulting Group and has previously served on boards including the Boys and Girls Club of Hawaiʻi and the American Council of Engineering Companies of Hawaiʻi. Katahira earned both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering, and an MBA from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. He was first elected to the Hawaiʻi State FCU board in 2022.

John Katahira headshot. (Courtesy: Hawaiʻi State FCU)

The nine-member board of directors serves on a voluntary basis and works to ensure the success and prosperity of the not-for-profit financial cooperative and its members. Higa and Yoshimi, newly elected to the board, and Katahira, re-elected and serving as vice chair, join returning board members Dawn Kurisu, secretary; Brennon Morioka; Darren Nakao; Grant Tanimoto, treasurer; Monica Toguchi Ryan; and Mark Yamakawa, chair, in guiding the credit union’s strategic direction.

“I also want to extend our sincere appreciation to our outgoing board members, Kaulana Park and Marion Higa, for their outstanding service and commitment to Hawaiʻi State FCU,” Rosen said. “Both brought a steady and thoughtful presence to our board, helping to guide our credit union through a period of significant growth and transformation. Their leadership has left a lasting impact on our organization and the members we serve.”

For a list of Hawaiʻi State FCU branch locations or for more information, visit www.HawaiiStateFCU.com.