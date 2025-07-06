Maui Surf Forecast for July 07, 2025

Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 1-3 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 01:18 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 05:42 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Breezy. East winds around 25 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 01:48 PM HST. Sunrise 5:50 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

South shore surf is expected to slowly decline as a south swell fades through Monday. The next small, long-period south swell is expected to arrive late Tuesday, peaking on Wednesday. This swell may boost south-facing shore surf heights to near summertime averages for the middle of the week. It will then decline through Friday.

Surf along east-facing shores will be rough and choppy in response to the gusty easterly trade winds throughout the next few days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.