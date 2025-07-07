County Committee on the Status of Women to host community roundtables on women’s health issues

The County of Maui Committee on the Status of Women will hold community roundtables on Friday, July 11, 2025, to gather public input on issues affecting women’s health in the county.

The roundtables will be held at 9 a.m. at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, Laulima Building, Room 102.

The committee is interested in hearing from women and families who have experienced navigating off-island care, as well as health care providers, advocates and others impacted by Maui County’s maternity care system.

They will focus on two topics:

Trauma-informed care during pregnancy, birth and postpartum

Access and support for families transferred to Oʻahu for obstetric emergencies, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit or Pediatrics Intensive Care Unit services

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Community input gathered during the roundtables will help shape the committee’s future recommendations to the Mayor, Maui County Council and State Commission on the Status of Women.

For more information, email the Committee on the Status of Women at CSW@co.maui.hi.us.