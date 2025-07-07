Maui Surf Forecast for July 08, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 1-3 1-3 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.0 feet 08:50 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 11:21 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 06:21 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 02:19 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

South shore surf is expected to slowly decline as the current small south swell fades through early Tuesday. The next small, long-period south swell is expected to arrive Tuesday evening and peak on Wednesday. This swell may boost south-facing shore surf heights slightly from Tuesday night through Wednesday before gradually easing again through Friday. Guidance shows that another, smaller long-period reinforcement could arrive Friday night into the first half of the weekend.

Surf along east-facing shores will be rough and choppy for the next couple of days in response to the gusty easterly trade winds. As the trades ease a bit during the latter portion of the week, surf along east-facing shores will also trend down.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.