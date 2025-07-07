Maui Surf Forecast for July 08, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|East Facing
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|4-6
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:51 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:11 PM HST.
Swell Summary
South shore surf is expected to slowly decline as the current small south swell fades through early Tuesday. The next small, long-period south swell is expected to arrive Tuesday evening and peak on Wednesday. This swell may boost south-facing shore surf heights slightly from Tuesday night through Wednesday before gradually easing again through Friday. Guidance shows that another, smaller long-period reinforcement could arrive Friday night into the first half of the weekend.
Surf along east-facing shores will be rough and choppy for the next couple of days in response to the gusty easterly trade winds. As the trades ease a bit during the latter portion of the week, surf along east-facing shores will also trend down.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com