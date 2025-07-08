8 a.m. Update: Power remains on in areas with high exposure to wildfire risk

A Hawaiian Electric employee inspects power lines. Vigilance is important when wildfires can happen suddenly and without warning. PC: Hawaiian Electric Co.

July 8, 2025 – Power remains on in communities with high exposure to wildfire risk. However, Hawaiian Electric continues to monitor the threat from high winds and dry conditions. The company may proactively shut off power in Public Safety Power Shutoff areas on Maui and Hawaiʻi Island as part of its PSPS program, which continues in a watch condition that started on Saturday. PSPS determinations can change at any time based on weather conditions.

Please be advised that outages not related to the company’s PSPS program could still occur due to high winds and other conditions.

For more information and maps, call Hawaiian Electric’s PSPS hotline at 1-844-483-8666 toll-free or go to hawaiianelectric.com/PSPS. Follow Hawaiian Electric on social media or our mobile app.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

PSPS Process

If power is shut off, it will remain off so long as hazardous weather conditions persist.

When the weather improves, power lines must be inspected and any damage must be repaired before service can be restored. This may involve ground crews and aerial inspections using helicopters and drones.

This process may result in extended outages lasting several hours, possibly even days depending on the location and extent of any damage.

How to stay informed

Hawaiian Electric will provide updates frequently through the news media and the following mobile-friendly resources: