Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 09, 2025

July 8, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
4-6
4-6
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 02:19 PM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 09:11 PM HST.




High 1.1 feet 12:20 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:00 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:50 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small mid-period south swell will continue through Thursday. A slight boost to the period expected on Saturday. Another small, long- period swell expected next Sunday night into Monday. Surf along south facing shores will boost along with the arrival of the mentioned swells. Surf along east-facing shores will be rough and choppy due to the breezy trade winds that will persist the rest of the week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
