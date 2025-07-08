New Fitness Courts at Keōpūolani and Kahului Community Center now open to the public

County of Maui, HMSA, National Fitness Campaign provide free fitness equipment for Maui community. County of Maui / Mia Aʻi



















Two free Fitness Courts — one at Keōpūolani Regional Park and one at Kahului Community Center Park — opened to the public after a blessing Monday, at Keōpūolani, due to the partnership among the County of Maui, Hawaiʻi Medical Service Association and the National Fitness Campaign.

Developed to expand open, equitable access to exercise for communities, The Fitness Court lets users leverage their own bodyweight to get full-body workouts using seven exercise stations.

Users may also download the free Fitness Court App, which acts as a “coach in your pocket and enhances the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience.” Fitness Court workouts are created for individuals of all abilities ages 14 and older and adaptable for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own paces, according to NFC.

County of Maui, HMSA, National Fitness Campaign provide free fitness equipment for Maui community. County of Maui / Mia Aʻi

Maui is the second island in the state to offer Fitness Court facilities. Oʻahu has an HMSA-sponsored Fitness Court at Waipahu High School.

Unique to Maui is the collaboration with Maui Public Art Corps to create artistic backdrops for the new Fitness Courts. Murals were completed by Maui artist Courtney Holland at Keōpūolani Regional Park and Los Angeles-based artist James Dinh at Kahului Community Center Park.

County of Maui, HMSA and NFC officials recognized the milestone during today’s blessing and opening event.

“The opening of the new Fitness Courts in Central Maui marks a significant milestone for our community’s commitment to health and wellness,” said Mayor Richard Bissen. “These state-of-the-art facilities provide an accessible, welcoming space where residents can engage in physical activity, build strength and improve overall well-being. By investing in fitness infrastructure, we are not only promoting healthier lifestyles but also fostering a stronger, more vibrant community. Mahalo to HMSA and NFC for bringing the Fitness Courts to Maui and empowering our people to take charge of their health.”

“HMSA is excited to bring the Fitness Courts to the Kahului community, creating a welcoming space where Maui residents can come together to stay active, healthy, and connected,” said Jennifer Diesman, HMSA senior vice president, government policy and advocacy. “Our sincere thanks to Mayor Bissen and his team for their invaluable partnership and shared commitment to fostering healthier lifestyles in Maui.”

“We are excited to have the County of Maui join us in the journey to improve health and wellness as we work to make a powerful and long-lasting impact on health outcomes and happiness by building healthy communities across America,’’ said Mitch Menaged, founder of National Fitness Campaign. “The addition of the outdoor Fitness Courts, along with digital wellness programming, demonstrates a tremendous commitment to the health and well-being within the community.”

For more information on HMSA’s support of NFC, visit nationalfitnesscampaign.com/hawaii.