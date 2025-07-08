Sewer user fee increases in effect with start of new fiscal year

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management’s Wastewater Reclamation Division is reminding customers that sewer user fees have increased by an overall average of 9% for Fiscal Year 2026, which started on July 1, 2025.

The rate increase was approved by Maui County Council to ensure that the County of Maui’s wastewater system is financially self-supporting. In accordance with the Maui County Code, sewer user fees are structured so that each customer class pays an equitable share of operations, maintenance and repair of the wastewater infrastructure.

For more information on the increase of sewer user rates and copies of budget documents and ordinances, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/139/Budget-Office.