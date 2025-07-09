MEO installs board members for 2025-26, marks 60-year anniversary

Retired Judge Rhonda Loo (second from right) installed Maui Economic Opportunity’s Board of Directors on June 26 at MEO. The officers are (from left): Kai Pelayo, standing in for secretary Reuben Ignacio; President Carol Reimann; Vice President Ned Davis; and Treasurer Cliff Alakai. (Courtesy: MEO)

Maui Economic Opportunity’s 60th-year Board of Directors, led again by Carol Reimann, were installed last month with Mayor Richard Bissen, Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke and state Sen. Lynn DeCoite joining the candle-themed ceremony.

“The county deeply values MEO as a key partner,” said Mayor Richard Bissen at the June 26 event in MEO’s Wailuku classroom. “They address our housing insecurity, our economic hardship to our citizens, and, of course, many of the challenges that all of our residents face here.

“Over the decades, MEO has grown into a trusted network of care, offering transportation to kūpuna, preschool to keiki, and support for small businesses and much more. The county stands with MEO as we take on this kuleana together. We are guided by aloha, by collaboration and by hope.”

About 40 community and business leaders, state and county officials and MEO board members and staff participated in the event with retired Judge Rhonda Loo installing the new officers and board. The annual board installation also marked MEO’s 60th year since establishment in March 1965.

MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe and Board President Carol Reimann address the 40 people attending MEO’s Board Installation on June 26 at MEO in Wailuku. (Courtesy: MEO)

Board officers for the 2025-26 fiscal year that runs from July 1 to June 30, 2026, includes Reimann, who will be serving her third term as president; Ned Davis, vice president; Cliff Alakai, treasurer; and Reuben Ignacio, secretary.

In their remarks to the gathering, Luke and DeCoite lauded the work of MEO and other nonprofit boards in the community.

The lieutenant governor noted that MEO assists “the most vulnerable populations” and “that’s why even more so, boards like this are so important because of the role that you fill in taking care of all our `ohana.”

DeCoite said that nonprofit boards operate behind the scenes but “are absolutely essential in our communities.”

“They are the stewards of mission, the keepers of vision and protectors of integrity,” she said. “Boards guide our strategy, ensure accountability, and they make the hard decisions that keep organizations, not just running, but thriving.”

Director of Council Services David Raatz, an MEO board member who represents the Maui County Council, gave a shout out to MEO leaders and staff.

“It’s not just MEO’s programs, but it’s MEO’s people that make a difference,” he said. “And as someone who has been fortunate to be a board member for the last two years, I have seen firsthand that everyone in this organization exhibits professionalism, compassion and ingenuity.

“There’s things that come up . . . that are never planned for, and they have the ability to pivot quickly, make best available use of resources and serve the community.”

MEO Board Member Arleen Gerbig poses for a photo with state Sen. Lynn DeCoite. (Courtesy: MEO)

MEO assisted 30,500 individuals and touched nearly 55,000 lives in the last fiscal year, CEO Debbie Cabebe said.

Judge Loo installed board officers and members with a candle theme, noting that the candle and its light are symbols of hope, remembrance and connection. “The humble candle holds a timeless significance,” she said.

MEO’s board consists of 21 members with seven members each representing government, businesses and community interests and those assisted. In addition to the officers, the board includes: Emmanuel Baltazar, Dawn Bicoy, Mindy Bolo, Arleen Gerbig, Cynthia Lallo, Gemma Medina, Caitlin Musson, Crystal Nakihei, Scott Okada, Kai Pelayo, Bard Peterson, Raatz, Adele Rugg, Sandy Ryan, Tessie Segui, Desi Ting and Glenn Yamasaki.

Carol Reimann, who began her third term as president on July 1, holds a candle, part of the installation theme. (Courtesy: MEO)

From two programs established in 1965, MEO currently runs more than 30 programs that offer diverse assistance for people in need including transport for persons with disabilities, Head Start preschool for low income residents, rent and utility support, youth alcohol/drug/suicide prevention, business planning classes and more.

“As you folks all enter your 60 years of service, we reflect with gratitude, and we look ahead with confidence in your continued mission,” said Bissen. “The county honors our continued partnership, and we are rooted in a shared commitment to serve, to uplift and to empower our entire community.”

For information about MEO programs, call (808) 249-2990.