Maui’s housing market showed mixed trends, according to the REALTORS Association of Maui (RAM). While sales of single-family homes and condominiums fell by 1.5% and 5.1% year-over-year, respectively, median sales prices saw more noticeable changes.
The median price for single-family homes declined by 5.7% to $1,315,000, while condominium prices dropped sharply by 28.6% to $700,000.
The analysis conducted by the Association using data collected from its Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system shows the following statistics
Single-Family House Resales
|Number of Sales
|This Month Compared to 2024
|Median Sales Price*
|This Month Compared to 2024*
|June 2025
|66
|$1,315,000
|June2024
|67
|-1.5%
|$1,395,000
|-5.7%
Condominium Resales
|Number of Sales
|This Month Compared to 2024
|Median Sales Price*
|This Month Compared to 2024*
|June 2025
|56
|$700,000
|June2024
|59
|-5.1%
|$980,000
|-28.6%
*Median price means half the prices were above and half below the given price.
The number of new listings for single-family homes declined by 23.9%, while new condo listings decreased by 8.6% year-over-year. The median days on the market for both property types stood at 134 days, indicating a slower pace of sales.
“Maui’s housing market is undergoing a shift,” said RAM President Lynette Pendergast. “While sales activity for single-family homes and condominiums remains relatively steady, recent price adjustments and increased inventory may give buyers more options in the months ahead.”
The public is encouraged to visit https://www.ramaui.com/ to see what’s happening in the Maui County housing market.