Maui’s housing market showed mixed trends, according to the REALTORS Association of Maui (RAM). While sales of single-family homes and condominiums fell by 1.5% and 5.1% year-over-year, respectively, median sales prices saw more noticeable changes.

The median price for single-family homes declined by 5.7% to $1,315,000, while condominium prices dropped sharply by 28.6% to $700,000.

The analysis conducted by the Association using data collected from its Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system shows the following statistics

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Single-Family House Resales

Number of Sales This Month Compared to 2024 Median Sales Price* This Month Compared to 2024* June 2025 66 $1,315,000 June2024 67 -1.5% $1,395,000 -5.7%

Condominium Resales

Number of Sales This Month Compared to 2024 Median Sales Price* This Month Compared to 2024* June 2025 56 $700,000 June2024 59 -5.1% $980,000 -28.6%

*Median price means half the prices were above and half below the given price.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The number of new listings for single-family homes declined by 23.9%, while new condo listings decreased by 8.6% year-over-year. The median days on the market for both property types stood at 134 days, indicating a slower pace of sales.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Maui’s housing market is undergoing a shift,” said RAM President Lynette Pendergast. “While sales activity for single-family homes and condominiums remains relatively steady, recent price adjustments and increased inventory may give buyers more options in the months ahead.”

The public is encouraged to visit https://www.ramaui.com/ to see what’s happening in the Maui County housing market.