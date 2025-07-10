Hawaiʻi State Junior Lifeguard Championships return to Kā‘anapali, Aug. 9

Youth from across the state will take part in the Junior Lifeguard Championships at Kā‘anapali Beach, showcasing teamwork, athleticism and lifesaving knowledge. PC: Maui Lifeguard Association

Hawai‘i’s largest Junior Lifeguard championship to date returns to Kā‘anapali Beach on Maui on Saturday Aug. 9. More than 120 of Hawai‘i’s most promising young ocean leaders will gather from across the islands to compete, showcasing their lifesaving skills, ocean knowledge, athleticism and teamwork.

Each summer, Maui County’s Junior Lifeguard Program trains more than 300 youth ages 8 to 17 across Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i, preparing them with essential ocean safety skills, rescue techniques and emergency response knowledge.

The state championships mark the culmination of months of training, allowing participants to demonstrate their knowledge, strength and endurance. Many graduates go on to serve their communities as professional lifeguards, firefighters, or EMTs.

The event brings together families, ocean safety professionals and community supporters in celebration of Hawai‘i’s future lifeguards. PC: Maui Lifeguard Association

The event will take place fronting Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa and is hosted by Maui Lifeguard Association in partnership with the County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety’s Ocean Safety Bureau.

Presented with generous support from title sponsor Pilikahakai Foundation , this year’s championships are made possible through the collective efforts of Kā‘anapali’s resorts, businesses and local organizations. Properties from across the resort area, including Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa, The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Hyatt Regency Maui and others, are contributing event space, kamaʻāina accommodations, access to facilities and more.

Collectively, along with TS Restaurants and Kalei’s, they are also helping to provide food and snacks, beverages and supplies for the championship day and related pre-event gatherings. Their shared kōkua is helping to create a safe and welcoming experience for all participants and families.

PC: Maui Lifeguard Association

“These participants are future leaders, protectors and role models within our communities,” said Rachel Hillen, ocean safety officer II, Maui Lifeguard Association. “Thanks to the generosity of our sponsors and the support of the community, our program continues to provide keiki the skills, confidence and sense of responsibility to care for themselves, their families and the places we call home.”

Participants will demonstrate their knowledge and strength through events such as the Iron Guard, Paddle Board Relay, Beach Flags and a 250-meter swim—all requiring focus, teamwork and endurance.

Offered free of charge, the program ensures that every interested child—regardless of background or financial circumstance—has access to this life-changing opportunity.

“We are honored to support this program and help provide opportunities for Hawai‘i’s keiki to grow as leaders, stewards and protectors of their communities,” said Keolahou Hinau, executive director of Pilikahakai Foundation. “Investing in our youth is essential as we work together to build a more resilient future for Maui.”

The Junior Lifeguard Championships help equip the next generation with lifesaving skills while bringing together the community in support of ocean safety, resilience and shared responsibility along our shoreline.

To learn more about the Hawai‘i Junior Lifeguard Association and how to support programs like the State Championships, visit https://mauilifeguards.org/ .

Event details: