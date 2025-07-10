Paving work on Crater Road to begin on Monday, July 14

Crater Road on the way to Haleakalā National Park. Maui Now file photo. PC: file

Motorists are advised that paving on Crater Road (Route 378) is set to begin on Monday, July 14, with completion scheduled in October.

Paving will be done in sections and will begin at Mile Post 10.15 in the vicinity of the entrance to Haleakalā National Park and proceed down to Mile Post 0 near Kekaulike Avenue in Kula. Initial paving will be between Mile Post 10.15 and 7.5.

During work hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, one lane will be closed at a time, with traffic alternated through the open lane. The bike lane, shoulder and sidewalk in the work zone will also be closed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Crews will be removing the existing top layer of pavement as well as performing reconstruction of the roadway and then repaving the lanes.

At the end of the paving project, crews will be placing speed tables between Mile Posts 0.35 to 2.0 as some vehicles were tracked at traveling as fast as 40 mph above the posted speed limit of 30 mph. Speed limits around the turns on Crater Road are set at 15 mph to represent the speed at which the curves can safely be driven.

More details about the speed table construction will be provided closer to its starting date, which is expected in October.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Weekly lane closure information can be found at the Hawaiʻi Department of Tranportation’s website: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Motorists are asked to plan accordingly and expect delays. Also follow all traffic control devices and drive carefully around the workers.