Maui police seek public help to identify suspect in armed robbery in Kīhei

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect involved in an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at around 9:12 a.m., at the Bank of Hawaiʻi on South Kīhei Road in Kīhei.

A preliminary investigation reveals that an unidentified male suspect entered the bank brandishing a handgun in one hand and a strobe-mode flashlight in the other. The suspect ordered everyone inside to get down before demanding money from the teller, according to police. The teller complied and provided the suspect with an undisclosed amount of US currency.

The suspect then fled on foot and was last seen on surveillance video heading toward Uluniu Road.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately between 6 feet and 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a tan hoodie with a camouflage pattern, black pants, and black shoes with white soles. His head and face were covered with his hoodie, a grey hat, a white mask, and black sunglasses. The handgun is described as having a black tip with a blue barrel and a black grip.

The Maui Police Department is actively investigating this incident and urges anyone with information to come forward by contacting the MPD non-emergency number at 808-244-6400.