Annual school supply drive returns to Pukalani Terrace Center with Saturday event

Pukalani Terrace Center. (Credit: JD Pells / Maui Now)

Pukalani Terrace Center and the Boys & Girls Club of Maui will host a back-to-school supply drive on Saturday, July 19, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The annual event, now in its fourth year, aims to equip Upcountry students with school supplies before the academic year begins.

On July 19, live music and entertainment will be provided by a KONI 104.7 / 106.5 DJ tent. There will also be prize giveaways, such as gift cards to Kula Country Farms or an overnight stay at the Maui Coast Hotel.

Families can pre-register online by July 18 at www.pukalanicenter.com/current for a chance to receive a free backpack filled with school supplies. One winner per grade level (K–8) will be selected at random.

Community members who are able to give back are encouraged to bring school supply donations to the event to benefit the Boys & Girls Club Makawao.

Donations can also be dropped off ahead of the event at collection bins located at Ace Hardware, Kalei’s Lunchbox, and the Bank of Hawaiʻi Pukalani Branch.

Back-to-school drive bin seen in Bank of Hawaiʻi Pukalani Branch on June 9, 2025. (Credit: JD Pells / Maui Now)