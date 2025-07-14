‘Big Hearts’ book will represent Hawai‘i at 2025 National Book Festival

File (2024): “Big Hearts on a Little Island” author Victoria Moore at the Lahaina Resource and Recovery Center Event in West Maui with auntie Nettie Aquino. (Photo Credit: Arifin Graham)

The Hawai‘i Center for the Book has selected “Big Hearts on a Little Island: The Maui Community’s Heroic Response to the 2023 Wildfires” as the “Great Reads from Great Places” adult title to represent the state of Hawai‘i at the 2025 Library of Congress National Book Festival.

Written by Maui author Victoria Moore, “Big Hearts on a Little Island” documents the grassroots response by community members in the days, weeks and months following the August 2023 wildfires. In its 250 pages, Moore weaves together stories of community care, highlighting acts of compassion shown by neighbors, local professionals, volunteers and others.

“While some books under consideration were beautifully designed and others were exceptionally written, this book was the whole package,” said Linda Sueyoshi, who heads the Hawai‘i & Pacific Section at the Hawai‘i State Library. “Not only was the book design well executed, with terrific photography throughout, but the writing was also absolutely captivating. On top of that, its uplifting message about the power of community and aloha warmed the heart and restored one’s faith in humanity.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For Sueyoshi, the spirit behind the project was equally inspiring. “The entire team that worked on this book project, including the author, donated their time and skills pro bono, with all proceeds going back into the community,” she said.

Volunteers unloading boat. (Credit: Selket Kaufman)

Joey’s Kitchen volunteers. (Credit: Juvy Macadangdang)

Currently in its second print run, 100% of proceeds from book sales will support the rebuilding and regrowth of the Lahaina Public Library.

“Being selected for the National Book Festival is a tremendous honor,” Moore said. “This book was born out of heartbreak, but also out of love. In all my years of international relief work, I have never seen anything as inspiring as what I witnessed here on Maui after the fires. I’m so grateful I was able to help archive these beautiful stories, and I look forward to sharing them with readers across the nation in September.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The National Book Festival will take place on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., where thousands of readers will gather to celebrate literature from across the country and US territories.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The news today can be quite discouraging and disheartening,” said Sueyoshi. “But ‘Big Hearts’ is like a breath of fresh air that reminds us that the instinct to help and care for each other is within all of us.”

