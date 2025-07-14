Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 15, 2025

July 14, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 05:19 PM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 12:11 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 05:13 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 10:45 AM HST.




High 2.3 feet 05:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:53 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores should see a modest increase over the next few days due to a pair of south and south-southeast swells. A long-period south swell continues to slowly fill in this afternoon and this swell should peak on Tuesday near summer averages. As this swell declines a reinforcing swell from the south- southeast should fill in Tuesday or Wednesday. This should maintain surf heights through the middle of the week. Surf should gradually decline Thursday into Friday, but another small increase is expected into the weekend as a new long-period southwest swell arrives from the Tasman Sea. 


Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain choppy with surf heights below average due to the lack of strong trades locally and upstream of the state. A sight increase is expected towards the middle of the week as the trades strengthen. A tiny northwest bump will peak tonight and fade out by Wednesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





