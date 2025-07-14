Maui Surf Forecast for July 15, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the upper 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:53 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:10 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores should see a modest increase over the next few days due to a pair of south and south-southeast swells. A long-period south swell continues to slowly fill in this afternoon and this swell should peak on Tuesday near summer averages. As this swell declines a reinforcing swell from the south- southeast should fill in Tuesday or Wednesday. This should maintain surf heights through the middle of the week. Surf should gradually decline Thursday into Friday, but another small increase is expected into the weekend as a new long-period southwest swell arrives from the Tasman Sea.
Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain choppy with surf heights below average due to the lack of strong trades locally and upstream of the state. A sight increase is expected towards the middle of the week as the trades strengthen. A tiny northwest bump will peak tonight and fade out by Wednesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
