Waikō fire burns less than 3 acres on Friday; cause undetermined

Waiko Road fire. (7.11.25) PC: Maui Fire Department

Less than three acres burned in a brush fire along Waikō Road and Kūihelani Highway on Friday afternoon. The fire was first reported at 4:11 p.m. on Jully 11, 2025.

Firefighters arrived to find an area of brush and kiawe trees burning on vacant land. Firefighters attacked the fire, supported by water drops from Air 1. Waikō Road and Kūihelani Highway were closed for a period of time to allow firefighters to work safely along the roadways.

Crews battled the blaze in windy conditions with trades gusting at 25 mph.

The fire was contained at 6:11 p.m., and crews concluded response at 8:56 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no evacuations were needed. No damages were reported. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Units responding to the scene included: Engine 1, Engine 10, Tanker 10, Hazmat 10, Engine 14, Air 1, a battalion chief and a fire investigator.

