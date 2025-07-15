Beach cleanup at ‘Thousand Peaks’ planned Sunday

Pilikahakai Foundation volunteers pick up trash last month at Kanahā Beach Park. (Courtesy: Pilikahakai Foundation)

The Pilikahakai Foundation is organizing a community beach cleanup on Sunday, July 20, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at Ukumehame Beach Park (aka ‘Thousand Peaks’), located between Mile Markers 12 and 13 on Honoapiʻilani Highway.

The event is held in recognition of Plastic Free July, a global movement to reduce plastic waste. It follows last month’s cleanup at Kanahā Beach Park in Kahului, where 24 volunteers collected 14 bags of trash in two hours. These efforts are part of the foundation’s ongoing efforts to restore Maui’s coastal ecosystems, foster community stewardship and strengthen West Maui’s long-term resilience.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle, reef-safe sunscreen and sun protection. Cleanup supplies will be provided

“We’re grateful to the Lions Club, ʻĀina Momona and the community members who continue to show up to care for Maui’s shorelines,” said Keolahou Hinau, executive director of Pilikahakai Foundation. “Every cleanup is a step forward toward healthier coastal ecosystems today and nurturing the stewardship mindset we need to sustain them for future generations.”

Volunteers pictured at a beach cleanup held last month at Kanahā Beach Park. (Courtesy: Pilikahakai Foundation)

