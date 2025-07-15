Lahaina Energy Partnership releases new report; announces Phase 2 kickoff workshop

Community-Identified Energy Pathways Report. View the full report here.

Local partners of the Lahaina Energy Partnership have released the “Community-Identified Energy Pathways Report.” The LEP invites all community members to join the Phase 2 Kickoff Co-Design Workshop on July 24, 2025, to continue shaping a resilient, community-guided energy plan for Lahaina.

The report reflects months of engagement with the Lahaina community conducted during the first phase of the project through hui meetings, community co-design workshops, and online feedback forms. Community members identified their top energy priorities, including low-impact hydropower, community energy microgrids, distributed energy generation and storage technologies, undergrounding and grid hardening, and community ownership models.

“This report is a reflection of what Lahaina residents have said matters most when it comes to our energy future,” said Paʻele Kiakona, Public Affairs Director of Lahaina Strong. “It’s not just about technology, it’s about safety, resilience, culture, and making sure that community voices guide the decisions being made about our energy systems.”

The “Community-Identified Energy Pathways Report” provides a foundation for technical analysis by the project team and will guide the development of Lahaina’s Community Energy Implementation Plan.

Phase 2 kicks off with a Community Co-Design Workshop on July 24, 2025, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. (doors open at 5 p.m.) at the County of Maui Office of Recovery located at Lahaina Gateway. Dinner and keiki activities will be provided.

“This workshop is an important step to ensure that the technical work reflects the vision that the Lahaina community has shared,” said Hannah Shipman-Peila, Co-Owner and Principal Consultant of Hā Sustainability. “It’s an opportunity to ensure that every recommendation, every analysis, and every next step stays rooted in what Lahaina community members have told us matters most. We’re honored to help facilitate this process and to stand alongside the Lahaina community as they shape their energy future.”

The LEP is a collaborative, community-led initiative supported by Lahaina Strong, Hā Sustainability, and Shake Energy Collaborative, committed to a transparent, inclusive process that centers Lahaina residents.

Registration for the July 24 workshop is available online. Registration for the workshop is recommended, though not required.

To learn more about the Lahaina Energy Partnership, visit https://wearelahainastrong.org/lahaina-energy-partnership/ or email lahainaenergypartnership@gmail.com.