Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaiʻi launches ‘Give a Hoof Week’ to support donkey rescues

“Give a Hoof Week” is a philanthropic movement started by Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaiʻi to honor the brand’s name, spirit and legacy. (Courtesy: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaiʻi)

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaiʻi is launching its annual “Give a Hoof Week” from July 21–27, raising funds and awareness for donkey rescue organizations that inspired the company’s name and branding.

For one week, each purchase of limited-edition ‘Give a Hoof’ shirts will go to support two nonprofit partners: Leilani Farm Sanctuary on Maui and Longhopes Donkey Shelter in Colorado. These sanctuaries care for wild, abandoned and at-risk donkeys facing overpopulation, neglect and habitat loss.

The campaign pays tribute to the generations of donkeys in Kona that carried loads of coffee beans down steep volcanic mountain sides. Deemed “the badass ones,” the Give a Hoof program funds the rescue and shelter of wild and abandoned donkeys.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The legacy of the ‘badass ones’ runs deep in our DNA,” said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaiʻi. “Give a Hoof is our way of honoring our legacy with a celebration of spirit, heritage and community. These donkeys symbolize determination, strength and adventure – the very values that power our coffee and our culture.”

Alongside shirt sales, the week-long celebration includes:

In-store roundup donations at participating locations

Open donations online and in-store at participating locations

Free sticker with every Give a Hoof “Brew Good. Do Good.” T-shirt purchase online and in-store

Free sticker for every in-store roundup at participating locations, while supplies last

Home office match to double the impact

A chance to support Bad Ass Coffee’s sponsored donkeys: Mattie, Schroeder, and Laser

The “Brew Good. Do Good” T-shirt is seen. Proceeds benefit Leilani Farm Sanctuary on Maui and Longhopes Donkey Shelter in Colorado. (Courtesy: Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaiʻi)

Give a Hoof is an ongoing initiative under the brand’s philanthropic arm, Bad Ass For Good. Built on the spirit of Aloha, Bad Ass For Good supports its ‘ohana near and far, from communities in need to servicemen and women to the four-legged friends that inspired the brand’s name.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaiʻi was born on the Big Island in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from Kona, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauaʻi and Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The merchandise can be purchased online at www.badasscoffeestore.com and in-store at all participating Bad Ass Coffee locations.

For more information about Bad Ass For Good and Give a Hoof, visit https://badasscoffee.com/bad-ass-for-good/.