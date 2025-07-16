HVCB expands Kamaʻāina Special Offers Program with 200 deals statewide

Grand Wailea Hibiscus Pool. File PC: Grand Wailea

The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) has reached a milestone in its Kamaʻāina Special Offers Program, now featuring 200 discounts for Hawai‘i residents — the program’s largest collection to date.

Designed to support local businesses and promote resident-based tourism, the expanded program includes year-round deals on hotels, activities, attractions, shopping and dining across the islands. Hotel offers range from discounted rates, waived resort fees, free parking and food and beverage credits.

“The Kamaʻāina Special Offers Program represents our commitment to ensuring that the people of Hawaiʻi have meaningful opportunities to experience and celebrate our island home,” said Dr. Aaron J. Salā, president and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau. “Whether it is a weekend staycation, an adventurous day trip, or simply finding moments of restoration in familiar places, this program creates pathways for kamaʻāina to deepen their relationship with our home while directly supporting the Hawaiʻi-based businesses that strengthen our communities.”

For more information about HVCB’s Kamaʻāina Special Offers Program, visit KamaainaSpecialOffers.com. HVCB members interested in submitting a special offer can contact membership@hvcb.org.

