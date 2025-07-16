Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 17, 2025

July 16, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
4-6
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 06:07 PM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 01:29 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.5 feet 08:26 AM HST.




Low 1.3 feet 12:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:54 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




South facing shores will remain small through Friday, then reach near summer average heights this weekend as a new long-period southwest swell arrives from the Tasman Sea, along with a new small short-period south-southeast swell. Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain rough and choppy due to the fresh to locally strong trade winds and a small short-period northeast swell that is expected to fill in this weekend. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




