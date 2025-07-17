Maui Surf Forecast for July 18, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Friday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly sunny until 6 PM, then partly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:55 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:09 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Fading south and south-southeast swells will maintain below average surf on south facing shores through Friday. A slight bump in surf is expected this weekend as a new long- period southwest swell arrives from the Tasman Sea, along with a small short-period south-southeast swell. The Tasman swell is expected to peak Saturday, with surf heights topping near the summer average, before gradually declining into early next week. Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain rough and choppy due to the fresh to locally strong trade winds. Surf along north facing shores will remain nearly flat through the weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com