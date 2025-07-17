Mayor Bissen leads delegation to United Nations

Mayor Richard Bissen (back center, left) stands with Hawai‘i’s delegation to the United Nations. With Hawai‘i Green Growth, the delegation submitted the state’s third Voluntary Local Review, which outlines how the state is moving toward a more sustainable and resilient future. PC: Hawai‘i Green Growth

A delegation led by Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen visited New York to submit the state of Hawai‘i’s third Voluntary Local Review to the United Nations. The report, submitted by Hawai‘i Green Growth, outlines how the state is working toward a more resilient future.

The report’s submission marked the culmination of a multi-year, cross-sector effort. The delegation included youth leaders, community stakeholders and staff from Hawai‘i Green Growth.

“Submitting Hawai‘i’s third Voluntary Local Review at the United Nations this week highlights Hawai‘i’s significant contribution to global innovation and sustainability, underscoring the kākou effort required to advance this critical work,” Bissen said. “In our native culture, there is no Hawaiian word for ‘sustainability’ — because, for Hawaiians, it has always been a way of life. Living in harmony with the land and its limited resources has long been a foundational practice, and this report emphasizes our shared kuleana in collectively protecting the future we share.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The review provides an assessment of progress toward the Aloha+ Challenge, a statewide framework aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It focuses on several key areas, including clean energy, local food production, natural resource management and solid waste reduction.

Gov. Josh Green said: “Hawai‘i’s Voluntary Local Review reflects our deep commitment to sustainable development rooted in our island values. The Aloha+ Challenge provides a unifying framework to drive progress across sectors, and the VLR highlights how our collective efforts are building a more resilient, equitable and regenerative Hawai‘i.”

Mayor Richard Bissen (center, right) participates in a presentation on Hawai‘i’s Voluntary Local Review to the United Nations in New York City. PC: Hawai‘i Green Growth

The 2025 review highlights measurable progress in several areas. Hawai‘i now generates more than a third of its electricity from renewable sources and is on track to meet its renewable energy goals. Community momentum is building through local food hubs, fishpond restoration, regenerative farming and green workforce partnerships that support local job development. Unemployment has stabilized, and collaboration between education and industry is helping expand opportunities for youth and emerging leaders.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

However, the report also points out challenges, such as rising emissions outside the electricity sector and rebounding fossil fuel use. Local food production and waste reduction efforts are constrained by infrastructure gaps and funding limitations. The August 2023 Maui wildfires also show the need for more resilient infrastructure and stronger disaster preparedness.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

These challenges highlight the need to strengthen cross-sector collaboration, deepen investment in local solutions and ensure all communities are equipped to navigate a changing climate. The 2025 Voluntary Local Review offers a roadmap to guide that work, rooted in shared values, place-based data, and collective action.

According to Hawaiʻi Green Growth Chief Executive Officer Kalani Ka‘anā‘anā, the report is more than just a measurement of progress.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This report is more than a scorecard — it’s a call to action,” he said. “The 2025 VLR uplifts the innovation already happening in our communities and reinforces the importance of place-based, data-informed solutions. It reflects the power of collective leadership to drive progress locally, while inspiring hope and action globally.”

The review was developed with input from more than 150 partners across various sectors, including high school students.

Makena Apo, a 10th-grader and Sustainable Development Goals Youth Council member, said: “The workshops produced connections and bonds formed throughout that left the youth of Hawai‘i feeling inspired to continue to speak up about important issues and encouraged us to activate ourselves and our partnerships to address them and share our solutions.”

The 2025 Voluntary Local Review and executive summaries are available online at the Aloha+ Challenge website.