Postal job fairs on Maui, July 25

The Postal Service is hosting three job fairs on Maui on July 25 at post offices in Kahului, Kīhei and Wailuku, to fill rural carrier positions. Similar job fairs are being held this month on Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island.

Job seekers can meet postal employees who will provide information about the Assistant Rural Carrier and Rural Carrier Associate positions currently available in those areas and help candidates apply onsite.

Positions are currently open in Kailua Kona, Kamuela, Wailuku, Lahaina, Kula, Kīhei, Haʻikū, Līhuʻe, Kapaʻa, Kīlauea, Makawao, and other areas.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Postal Service also provides career opportunities for veterans. Maui postal job fairs take place on Friday July 25, 2025 at the following times and locations:

10-11 a.m. at the Wailuku Post Office, 250 Imikala St., Wailuku, HI

12-1 p.m. at the Kahului Post Office, 138 S. Puʻunēnē Ave., Kahului, HI

2-3 p.m. at the Kīhei Post Office, 1254 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei, HI

ARC and RCA salaries start at $20.38 per hour plus TCOLA.

Driving for these positions is required: Applicants must have a valid state driver’s license, a safe driving record, and at least two years of unsupervised experience driving passenger cars or larger. The driving must have taken place in the US, its possessions or territories, or in US military installations worldwide. See position description for full requirements.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applications are also accepted online at www.usps.com/careers. Search for positions in “Hawaiʻi” to see available locations. Job postings, with requirements, are updated weekly, so check back frequently for additional opportunities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The United States Postal Service is an equal opportunity employer offering a fast-paced, rewarding work environment with competitive compensation packages, on-the-job training, and opportunities for advancement.