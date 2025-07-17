Upcountry Healthcare Career Fair features job opportunities July 30

Maui Health recruitment specialist Yanessa Web provides career guidance to a job seeker at a recent Maui Health Career Fair at Maui Memorial Medical Center. PC: Maui Health

Kula Hospital is hosting its first Upcountry Healthcare Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. July 30 at the hospital grounds in Keokea. This event offers residents the opportunity to explore a variety of job opportunities and contribute to their community.

The hospital, operated by Maui Health, is seeking licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants, long-term care nurses, ward clerks, kitchen helpers and housekeeping aides, among other positions.

Maui Health recruiters will be on hand to provide personalized guidance, helping prospective employees find a role that fits their skills and career goals. While the event’s focus is on hiring for Kula Hospital, career fair participants can learn about positions at other Maui Health facilities across Maui and Lānaʻi.

Qualified candidates may be able to interview with hiring managers on the same day and potentially receive an on-the-spot job offer. To be considered for a same-day interview, apply online by July 25 and email MHS-Recruitment-Svcs@kp.org to schedule an interview slot. For assistance with the application process, visit Maui Health’s Human Resources Office in Wailuku from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

The career fair also highlights Kula Hospital’s paid Nurse Aide Certification Training program. This five-week course provides classroom and clinical training needed for certification, with participants getting paid throughout the program. Once certified, participants are guaranteed a full-time position at Kula Hospital. No prior experience is required, making it a great option for recent high school graduates or anyone looking to start a healthcare career.

The event will be held in the first-floor conference room at Kula Hospital. Parking is free, and attendees can enter to win a prize.For more information, including a list of open positions and how to apply, visit mauihealth.org/careerfair or contact Maui Health Human Resources at MHS-Recruitment-Svcs@kp.org.